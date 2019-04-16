Kieno Kammies speaks to Gordon Igesund about his vision for creating the next generation of footballing stars through his football academy, as well as a special visit by the kids from Blikkiesdorp United.
Gordon Igesund - creating tomorrow's Bafana Bafana stars
