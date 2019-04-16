Icasa challenges Multichoice market domination

ICASA councillor, Botlenyana Mokhele, speaks to Kieno about how they are trying to loosen the grip of Multichoice's DSTV, on the pay tv market, to allow smaller players to enter the lucrative and costly industry.
