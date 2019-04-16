Election 2019 Profile: Good Party

In Feb the GOOD party announced its 2019 election manifesto, promising action on all the trending topics in the country. Founder of the party, Patricia De Lille, joins Kieno on air to tell us about why the party deserves your vote.
