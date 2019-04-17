Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Measles cases reported worldwide in the first three months of 2019 has quadrupled compared with the same time last year. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is now a Pulitzer Prize winner.
Barbs Wire - ANC election billboard spelling blunder
|
Africa Melane speaks to Dr Shaheem de Vries about ambulances and their speed limits.
|
19 April 2019 9:05 AM
|
19 April 2019 8:57 AM
|
What opportunities will there be from Cape Town - Newark route?
|
19 April 2019 8:39 AM
|
19 April 2019 8:26 AM
|
19 April 2019 7:58 AM
|
19 April 2019 7:34 AM
|
19 April 2019 7:22 AM
|
19 April 2019 7:06 AM
|
19 April 2019 6:53 AM
|
Comment on Tourism Amendment Bill and how AirBNBs should be regulated
|
18 April 2019 8:22 AM