The Kieno Kammies Show

The World of Advertising - Uber has an upcoming IPO


Lester Kiewit speaks to ad guru Jonathan Cherry, director of CherryFlava media about Uber's IPO and Nike responding to Tiger Woods Masters win.

Comment on Tourism Amendment Bill and how AirBNBs should be regulated

18 April 2019 8:22 AM
The World View

18 April 2019 7:55 AM
How will fuel price affect your Easter road trip?

18 April 2019 7:33 AM
Unite Behind, commuters protest at CT Prasa offices

18 April 2019 7:31 AM
Study finds coloured women are vulnerable to low cognitive function

18 April 2019 7:23 AM
Easter weekend traffic readiness

18 April 2019 7:04 AM
Talking Tech: FundiPay

18 April 2019 6:54 AM
Barbs Wire - A dog was found swimming more than 200kms off shore

18 April 2019 6:33 AM
Report shows that SA households lost nearly half a trillion rand of wealth in 2018

17 April 2019 8:33 AM
Wall sockets with integrated USB charging outlets will need switches

17 April 2019 8:30 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport

EFF women say their party will amend legislation to increase minimum sentences and double the sexual offences courts by 2024.
Booysen claims allegations fabricated to back racketeering charge
Booysen claims allegations fabricated to back racketeering charge

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says when the High Court set aside the first decision by Nomgcobo Jiba it also set aside the predicate offences.
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiry
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiry

Johannesburg City manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni was the first witness to take the stand as the commission started its investigation on Thursday.
