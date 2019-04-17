The Kieno Kammies Show

What is behind the spate of husbands killing their wives?


Lester Kiewit talks to gender activist Lisa Vetten about why husbands and male partners so often turn violent and murderous when wanting to end a relationship.

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Shaheem de Vries about ambulances and their speed limits.

19 April 2019 9:05 AM
World View from London.

19 April 2019 8:57 AM
What opportunities will there be from Cape Town - Newark route?

19 April 2019 8:39 AM
Latest on Easter Weekend Traffic.

19 April 2019 8:26 AM
Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon 2019.

19 April 2019 7:58 AM
KZN church collapses and kills congragants.

19 April 2019 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa's King Dalindyebo dilemma.

19 April 2019 7:22 AM
Making the right choice when it comes to eating fish.

19 April 2019 7:06 AM
The Outdoor report.

19 April 2019 6:53 AM
Comment on Tourism Amendment Bill and how AirBNBs should be regulated

18 April 2019 8:22 AM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations

Roadblocks have been being set up in various parts of the province, officials also inspected long distance vehicles and over a hundred people have been arrested so far for different crimes.
Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed
Charlotte Maxeke: Measures in place to ensure health protocols followed

The Democratic Alliance has claimed that workers in the laundry section have complained for a long time about the stress of finding foetuses and body parts in the linen section of the hospital.
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisers
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisers

Officials announced on Friday morning that the iconic route will no longer include Chapman's Peak, but will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.
