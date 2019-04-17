Singer Sam Smith ended his Cape Town performance citing a strain to his voice. Just how much stress do top artists put on their vocal cords and how quickly can they recover? Lester Kiewit, standing in for Kieno Kammies, speaks to Prof James Loock, Head of the ENT Department at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Sam Smith stops Cape Town performance after 45 minutes due to voice strain
