Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape District Co ordinator for Home Affairs gives Lester an update on progress made in getting their compromised system back online after much needed upgrading.
Is the Department of Home Affairs making progress in getting back online?
Africa Melane speaks to Dr Shaheem de Vries about ambulances and their speed limits.
19 April 2019 9:05 AM
19 April 2019 8:57 AM
What opportunities will there be from Cape Town - Newark route?
19 April 2019 8:39 AM
19 April 2019 8:26 AM
19 April 2019 7:58 AM
19 April 2019 7:34 AM
19 April 2019 7:22 AM
19 April 2019 7:06 AM
19 April 2019 6:53 AM
Comment on Tourism Amendment Bill and how AirBNBs should be regulated
18 April 2019 8:22 AM