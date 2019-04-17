Lester Kiewit speaks to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about the SABS' new requirements that electrical outlets which have built-in USB ports must now have a power switch.
Wall sockets with integrated USB charging outlets will need switches
Africa Melane speaks to Dr Shaheem de Vries about ambulances and their speed limits.
19 April 2019 9:05 AM
19 April 2019 8:57 AM
What opportunities will there be from Cape Town - Newark route?
19 April 2019 8:39 AM
19 April 2019 8:26 AM
19 April 2019 7:58 AM
19 April 2019 7:34 AM
19 April 2019 7:22 AM
19 April 2019 7:06 AM
19 April 2019 6:53 AM
Comment on Tourism Amendment Bill and how AirBNBs should be regulated
18 April 2019 8:22 AM