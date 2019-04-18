Derek Hanekom, the Minister of Tourism, talks to Lester Kiewit about AirBnBs and how it will be impacted by the Tourism Amendment Bill which is currently out for public comment. Like many other countries, the short-term rental platform has created a number of problems and challenges, and there have been calls to regulate them.
Comment on Tourism Amendment Bill and how AirBNBs should be regulated
|
18 April 2019 7:55 AM
|
18 April 2019 7:33 AM
|
18 April 2019 7:31 AM
|
Study finds coloured women are vulnerable to low cognitive function
|
18 April 2019 7:23 AM
|
18 April 2019 7:04 AM
|
18 April 2019 6:54 AM
|
Barbs Wire - A dog was found swimming more than 200kms off shore
|
18 April 2019 6:33 AM
|
Report shows that SA households lost nearly half a trillion rand of wealth in 2018
|
17 April 2019 8:33 AM
|
Wall sockets with integrated USB charging outlets will need switches
|
17 April 2019 8:30 AM