One Cape Town motorist took drunk driving to another level this long weekend


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Women sleep better next to a dog than a man, study finds. Two gorillas have been snapped in a remarkable selfie with a park ranger who helped rescue them as babies.

Election 2019 Profile IFP

23 April 2019 8:29 AM
Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

23 April 2019 8:18 AM
The World View - The Sri Lankan bombs aftermath

23 April 2019 7:49 AM
IEC deadlines

23 April 2019 7:34 AM
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years

23 April 2019 7:29 AM
Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town - how does this affect the system?

23 April 2019 7:18 AM
Western Cape Easter weekend traffic

23 April 2019 7:04 AM
SA's Minister of Higher Education and Training graduates with PHD

23 April 2019 6:49 AM
The ground breaks on Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

23 April 2019 6:39 AM
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
Families, business owners count cost of Amcu strike
With Amcu members returning to work for their first salaries in almost five months, family members and businesses that have felt the pinch say that it is going to take a while to recover from the effects of the strike.
Police expect to make more arrests in recent CT train attack
Police say more arrests could be made in connection with the torching of two trains at Cape Town station.
Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to Public Protector
Mkhwebane is investigating allegations against Pravin Gordhan of improper and irregular conduct, as well as violations of the executive ethics code following a complaint from the EFF's Floyd Shivambu.
