The ground breaks on Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

Over 45 000 children are treated at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Centre every year, and 250 000 children visit the hospital each year. This is why the Hospital’s Emergency Centre is about to get a much-needed upgrade. Kieno Kammies speaks to Chantel Cooper - Head of Fundraising and incoming CEO of The Children’s Hospital Trust
