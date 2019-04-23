Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor graduated with a doctorate from the University of Pretoria last week. The topic of her PHD thesis is an incredibly interesting one. Minister Pandor addresses the contested meaning of transformation in higher education in postapartheid South Africa.
SA's Minister of Higher Education and Training graduates with PHD
|
23 April 2019 8:29 AM
|
23 April 2019 8:18 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:49 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:34 AM
|
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years
|
23 April 2019 7:29 AM
|
Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town - how does this affect the system?
|
23 April 2019 7:18 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:04 AM
|
The ground breaks on Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
|
23 April 2019 6:39 AM
|
One Cape Town motorist took drunk driving to another level this long weekend
|
23 April 2019 6:31 AM