Two train sets that were burnt to ashes at Cape Town station on Sunday were worth an estimated R33m, according to Metrorail. Richard Walker, regional head of Metrorail, joins Kieno Kammies on air to discuss how this will affect the running of business this week.
Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town - how does this affect the system?
|
23 April 2019 8:29 AM
|
23 April 2019 8:18 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:49 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:34 AM
|
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years
|
23 April 2019 7:29 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:04 AM
|
SA's Minister of Higher Education and Training graduates with PHD
|
23 April 2019 6:49 AM
|
The ground breaks on Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
|
23 April 2019 6:39 AM
|
One Cape Town motorist took drunk driving to another level this long weekend
|
23 April 2019 6:31 AM