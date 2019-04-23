How many citizens are officially registered to votes? How many special votes were registered for? Western Cape IEC Courtney Sampson joins Kieno Kammies on air to give the latest info.
IEC deadlines
|
23 April 2019 8:29 AM
|
23 April 2019 8:18 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:49 AM
|
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years
|
23 April 2019 7:29 AM
|
Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town - how does this affect the system?
|
23 April 2019 7:18 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:04 AM
|
SA's Minister of Higher Education and Training graduates with PHD
|
23 April 2019 6:49 AM
|
The ground breaks on Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
|
23 April 2019 6:39 AM
|
One Cape Town motorist took drunk driving to another level this long weekend
|
23 April 2019 6:31 AM