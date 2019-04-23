The Kieno Kammies Show

Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd


Kieno Kammies speaks to former MP Melanie Verwoerd about the Western Cape, and what the predictions are for the 2019 elections.

Election 2019 Profile IFP

23 April 2019 8:29 AM
The World View - The Sri Lankan bombs aftermath

23 April 2019 7:49 AM
IEC deadlines

23 April 2019 7:34 AM
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years

23 April 2019 7:29 AM
Train coaches worth R33m lost in Cape Town - how does this affect the system?

23 April 2019 7:18 AM
Western Cape Easter weekend traffic

23 April 2019 7:04 AM
SA's Minister of Higher Education and Training graduates with PHD

23 April 2019 6:49 AM
The ground breaks on Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital

23 April 2019 6:39 AM
One Cape Town motorist took drunk driving to another level this long weekend

23 April 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit
Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was initially supposed to hand in the affidavit by 1pm on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which officials said were carried out by at least seven suicide bombers on three churches and four hotels. About 500 people were also wounded.
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
