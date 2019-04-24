Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. #DurbanFloods was a top trending issue yesterday with 100s of heartbreaking videos by journalists and citizens alike. While you were eating chocolate eggs on Sunday, this Easter bunny was having a bizarre street fight.
Barbs Wire - Footage shows suspected suicide bomber enter Sri Lankan Church
|
Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to PP Mkhwebane
|
24 April 2019 7:20 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:05 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Economic Freedom Fighter's election ad
|
24 April 2019 6:57 AM
|
24 April 2019 6:36 AM
|
23 April 2019 8:29 AM
|
23 April 2019 8:18 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:49 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:34 AM
|
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years
|
23 April 2019 7:29 AM