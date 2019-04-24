The World of Advertising - Economic Freedom Fighter's election ad

Kieno Kammies chats to ad guru Jonathan Cherry about trends and practices in the the advertising and marketing world. This week they discuss whether there are any real differences between the campaigns of supermarkets and clothing retailers.
