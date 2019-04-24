The Kieno Kammies Show

The World of Advertising - Economic Freedom Fighter's election ad


Kieno Kammies chats to ad guru Jonathan Cherry about trends and practices in the the advertising and marketing world. This week they discuss whether there are any real differences between the campaigns of supermarkets and clothing retailers.

Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to Public Protector Mkhwebane

24 April 2019 7:20 AM
Levi's - Your Voice Your Vote campaign

24 April 2019 7:05 AM
MAL Foundation launches library #14

24 April 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Footage shows suspected suicide bomber enter Sri Lankan Church

24 April 2019 6:31 AM
Election 2019 Profile IFP

23 April 2019 8:29 AM
Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

23 April 2019 8:18 AM
The World View - The Sri Lankan bombs aftermath

23 April 2019 7:49 AM
IEC deadlines

23 April 2019 7:34 AM
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Spokesperson after 5 stressful years

23 April 2019 7:29 AM
EWN Headlines
Residents recount panic, horror of deadly KZN floods
Residents recount panic, horror of deadly KZN floods

The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.
Maroleng contemplates legal options following dismissal from SABC
Maroleng contemplates legal options following dismissal from SABC

The public broadcaster's board has terminated Maroleng's contract with immediate effect.

Gordhan’s lawyers want Mkhwebane to provide proof of collusion
Gordhan’s lawyers want Mkhwebane to provide proof of collusion

Pravin Gordhan’s legal team has called on the Public Protector to set out the special circumstances she’s invoking to investigate allegations of improper conduct and violation of the Executive Ethics Code against the Public Enterprises minister.

