A seven day extension has been granted to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit relating to the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has granted this extension following a request by Gordhan.The investigation is into allegations of improper conduct, a violation of the Executive Ethics Code, irregular and unlawful activities by Minister Gordhan. The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji joined Kieno Kammies on air
Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to PP Mkhwebane
|
24 April 2019 8:33 AM
|
24 April 2019 8:31 AM
|
Cecil Road Primary School receives library from MAL Foundation
|
24 April 2019 8:04 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:54 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:30 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:05 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Economic Freedom Fighter's election ad
|
24 April 2019 6:57 AM
|
24 April 2019 6:36 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Footage shows suspected suicide bomber enter Sri Lankan Church
|
24 April 2019 6:31 AM