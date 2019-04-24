The Kieno Kammies Show

Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to PP Mkhwebane


A seven day extension has been granted to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to submit an affidavit relating to the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has granted this extension following a request by Gordhan.The investigation is into allegations of improper conduct, a violation of the Executive Ethics Code, irregular and unlawful activities by Minister Gordhan. The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji joined Kieno Kammies on air

The emerging economies focus on China

24 April 2019 8:33 AM
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox

24 April 2019 8:31 AM
Cecil Road Primary School receives library from MAL Foundation

24 April 2019 8:04 AM
The World View - The Sri Lankan bomb attacks

24 April 2019 7:54 AM
Port St Johns hit by severe flooding

24 April 2019 7:30 AM
Levi's - Your voice your vote campaign

24 April 2019 7:05 AM
The World of Advertising - Economic Freedom Fighter's election ad

24 April 2019 6:57 AM
MAL Foundation launches library #14

24 April 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Footage shows suspected suicide bomber enter Sri Lankan Church

24 April 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protests
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protests

The DA leader claimed to have evidence that proved the ruling party was funding the protests in Alexandra.

Rob Packham’s version of wife’s murder ‘fabricated’
Rob Packham’s version of wife’s murder ‘fabricated’

Prosecutor Susan Galloway said while he testified, murder accused Rob Packham spoke in a confident, sometimes superior manner, sounding well-rehearsed.
Zimbabwe issues alert for increased malaria cases
Zimbabwe issues alert for increased malaria cases

The spike is being linked to stagnant pools of water left in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which killed at least 344 people in Zimbabwe.
