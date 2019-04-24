Chantell Ilbury, scenario strategist with MindOfAFox gives Kieno her take on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new focus on coding at schools and whether it will prepare South Africa’s learners for the future world of work.
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox
|
24 April 2019 8:33 AM
|
Cecil Road Primary School receives library from MAL Foundation
|
24 April 2019 8:04 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:54 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:30 AM
|
Gordhan asks for deadline extension to submit affidavit to PP Mkhwebane
|
24 April 2019 7:20 AM
|
24 April 2019 7:05 AM
|
The World of Advertising - Economic Freedom Fighter's election ad
|
24 April 2019 6:57 AM
|
24 April 2019 6:36 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Footage shows suspected suicide bomber enter Sri Lankan Church
|
24 April 2019 6:31 AM