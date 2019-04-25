Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Who says no screen time for under 1-year-olds Tulip growers in the Netherlands are pleading millennials to stop taking selfies among the flowers,
Barbs' Wire - Muslim woman’s photo at anti-Muslim protest goes viral
|
25 April 2019 8:45 AM
|
25 April 2019 8:42 AM
|
Vodacom and MTN are charging far more for data in South Africa
|
25 April 2019 8:19 AM
|
25 April 2019 7:55 AM
|
Another cruise season comes to an end but how much did it bring in?
|
25 April 2019 7:32 AM
|
25 April 2019 7:19 AM
|
25 April 2019 6:49 AM
|
25 April 2019 6:37 AM
|
24 April 2019 8:33 AM