South Africans will sacrifice freedom for safety

A new survey by research group Afrobarometer shows that a large number of South Africans are willing to sacrifice some of their freedoms for increased security. Peter Penar, co-author of the report and an assistant professor at Michigan State University explains the findings to Kieno.
