Vodacom and MTN are charging far more for data in South Africa

25 April 2019 8:19 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele, commissioner of the Competition Commission. The Competition Commission has issued a report on the high cost of mobile data in South Africa and has slammed the country's two largest mobile operators for oppressing and exploiting the country's poor. The report found that South Africa's mobile prices compare poorly with other BRICS and SADC countries, with MTN and Vodacom charging higher prices in South Africa than they do in the other countries in which they operate