Kieno Kammies speaks to four-time World Surfski Paddle champion Dawid Mocke about the 2019 Freedom Paddle, a 27km race to Robben Island marking the number of years that Nelson Mandela was incarcerated there.
Freedom Paddle: Annual race to Robben Island to mark Freedom Day
|
26 April 2019 7:03 AM
|
26 April 2019 6:51 AM
|
26 April 2019 6:31 AM
|
25 April 2019 8:45 AM
|
25 April 2019 8:42 AM
|
Vodacom and MTN are charging far more for data in South Africa
|
25 April 2019 8:19 AM
|
25 April 2019 7:55 AM
|
Another cruise season comes to an end but how much did it bring in?
|
25 April 2019 7:32 AM
|
25 April 2019 7:19 AM