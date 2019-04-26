Gary Kirsten's World Cup mission

Kieno talks to SA cricket legend, Gary Kirsten about his fund raising effor to get a full squad of under-13 players from his GK Foundation as well as three coaches to the Cricket World Cup in the UK.
