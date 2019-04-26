Elections 2019 - best to confirm your voting station again

Kieno Kammies speaks to Rev Courtney Sampson, the Provincial Electoral Officer for the IEC in the Western Cape, about a number of late changes to voting station venues and how voters will need to confirm where they need to cast their ballots.
