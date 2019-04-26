The Kieno Kammies Show

City of Cape Town helping informal businesses get formalised


The City of Cape Town has a programme in place to formalise informal businesses in partnership with the private sector. To find out more about the programme, Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Affairs , City of Cape Town

Elections 2019 - best to confirm your voting station again

Elections 2019 - best to confirm your voting station again

26 April 2019 7:03 AM
Gary Kirsten's World Cup mission

Gary Kirsten's World Cup mission

26 April 2019 6:51 AM
Freedom Paddle: Annual race to Robben Island to mark Freedom Day

Freedom Paddle: Annual race to Robben Island to mark Freedom Day

26 April 2019 6:37 AM
Twitter users mock Mr South Africa Top 20 selection

Twitter users mock Mr South Africa Top 20 selection

26 April 2019 6:31 AM
The emerging economies focus on Russia

The emerging economies focus on Russia

25 April 2019 8:45 AM
Election 2019 Profile: ACDP

Election 2019 Profile: ACDP

25 April 2019 8:42 AM
Vodacom and MTN are charging far more for data in South Africa

Vodacom and MTN are charging far more for data in South Africa

25 April 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - The Sri Lankan bombs investigation

The World View - The Sri Lankan bombs investigation

25 April 2019 7:55 AM
Another cruise season comes to an end but how much did it bring in?

Another cruise season comes to an end but how much did it bring in?

25 April 2019 7:32 AM
South Africans will sacrifice freedom for safety

South Africans will sacrifice freedom for safety

25 April 2019 7:19 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Casac: Mokgoro report's findings a positive step in NPA rehabilitation process
Casac: Mokgoro report's findings a positive step in NPA rehabilitation process

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be fired, because they are neither fit nor proper to hold their positions.

Juju Valley residents frustrated as ANC, EFF wrangle over services
Juju Valley residents frustrated as ANC, EFF wrangle over services

More than 400 households form part of this informal settlement, which is on donated land but Polokwane Mayor Thembi Nkadimeng said that the municipality needs written proof of the land donation first before providing services.
Eureka founder defends whites-only community project
Eureka founder defends whites-only community project

Adriaan Nieuwoudt emphasises their move to create the community on a 3,500-hectare piece of land is not premised on being racist.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us