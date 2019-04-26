City of Cape Town helping informal businesses get formalised

The City of Cape Town has a programme in place to formalise informal businesses in partnership with the private sector. To find out more about the programme, Kieno Kammies speaks to Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Affairs , City of Cape Town
