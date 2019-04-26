The Kieno Kammies Show

Ernestine Deane performs as part of Suidoosterfees


Kieno Kammies speaks to singer Ernestine Deane, who will be taking to the stage as part of the 16th Suidoosterfees at the Artscape Theatre Centre. Deane's career as a singer spans two decades, both as a vocalist for iconic SA hip hop band Moodphase5ive and also as a solo artist.

Brian Molefe loses another appeal against paying back pension

26 April 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Sri Lanka warnings

26 April 2019 7:55 AM
TymeBank signs up 250k customers in 60 days

26 April 2019 7:43 AM
City of Cape Town helping informal businesses get formalised

26 April 2019 7:31 AM
Elections 2019 - best to confirm your voting station again

26 April 2019 7:03 AM
Gary Kirsten's World Cup mission

26 April 2019 6:51 AM
Freedom Paddle: Annual race to Robben Island to mark Freedom Day

26 April 2019 6:37 AM
Twitter users mock Mr South Africa Top 20 selection

26 April 2019 6:31 AM
The emerging economies focus on Russia

25 April 2019 8:45 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Karima Brown approaches court after Malema tweet results in death threats
EFF leader Julius Malema came under fire last month after he posted a screenshot on Twitter, showing Brown’s contact details without her consent.
Juju Valley: A land example for other farmers
Residents of Juju Valley, Limpopo, say they are happy living on land which they say was donated to them by the old owner.

Casac: Mokgoro report's findings a positive step in NPA rehabilitation process
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be fired, because they are neither fit nor proper to hold their positions.

