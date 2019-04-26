Kieno Kammies speaks to singer Ernestine Deane, who will be taking to the stage as part of the 16th Suidoosterfees at the Artscape Theatre Centre. Deane's career as a singer spans two decades, both as a vocalist for iconic SA hip hop band Moodphase5ive and also as a solo artist.
Ernestine Deane performs as part of Suidoosterfees
|
Brian Molefe loses another appeal against paying back pension
|
26 April 2019 8:30 AM
|
26 April 2019 7:55 AM
|
26 April 2019 7:43 AM
|
City of Cape Town helping informal businesses get formalised
|
26 April 2019 7:31 AM
|
26 April 2019 7:03 AM
|
26 April 2019 6:51 AM
|
Freedom Paddle: Annual race to Robben Island to mark Freedom Day
|
26 April 2019 6:37 AM
|
26 April 2019 6:31 AM
|
25 April 2019 8:45 AM