UCT becomes first African university to adopt global ethics code


Kieno Kammies speaks to Rachel Wynberg, Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental and Geographical Sciences at UCT and one of the co-authors of the Global Code of Conduct for Research in Resource-Poor Settings (GCC). What it aims to do is counter ‘ethics dumping’, which is the practice of doing sensitive and unethical research in resource-poor countries.

Survey of office etiquette reveals how workers would prefer to work

29 April 2019 8:25 AM
Intense weather systems and climate change

29 April 2019 8:18 AM
The World View - Indonesia’s election overload

29 April 2019 7:50 AM
Aftermath in Mozambique of cyclones Idai and Kenneth

29 April 2019 7:33 AM
President fires Jiba and Mrwebi

29 April 2019 7:29 AM
NCC targets Ford over Kuga fires

29 April 2019 7:16 AM
Another grim weekend on our roads in Western Cape

29 April 2019 7:05 AM
Sporting Chance converts sandpit to tricycle track

29 April 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Taylor Swift's music video ME has already broken YouTube record

29 April 2019 6:33 AM
