UCT becomes first African university to adopt global ethics code

Kieno Kammies speaks to Rachel Wynberg, Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental and Geographical Sciences at UCT and one of the co-authors of the Global Code of Conduct for Research in Resource-Poor Settings (GCC). What it aims to do is counter ‘ethics dumping’, which is the practice of doing sensitive and unethical research in resource-poor countries.
