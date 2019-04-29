Khusela Diko of the Presidency explains to Kieno why President Cyril Rampaphosa has decided to axe advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from their positions in the NPA.
President fires Jiba and Mrwebi
|
Computicket trying to reach Sam Smith ticketholders to conclude refund process
|
29 April 2019 9:14 AM
|
Survey of office etiquette reveals how workers would prefer to work
|
29 April 2019 8:25 AM
|
29 April 2019 8:18 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:50 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:33 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:16 AM
|
29 April 2019 7:05 AM
|
UCT becomes first African university to adopt global ethics code
|
29 April 2019 6:49 AM
|
29 April 2019 6:36 AM