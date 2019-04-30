Milah Govender. Head of Quality Assurance at Groote Schuur Hospital talks to Kieno about the Every Baby Counts benefit concert which will be taking place tomorrow at the Hillcrest Quarry. All proceeds will be going toward the Newborns Trust, in order to ensure that more babies born prematurely get a chance at life.
