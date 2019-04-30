The Kieno Kammies Show

Every Baby Counts benefit concert


Milah Govender. Head of Quality Assurance at Groote Schuur Hospital talks to Kieno about the Every Baby Counts benefit concert which will be taking place tomorrow at the Hillcrest Quarry. All proceeds will be going toward the Newborns Trust, in order to ensure that more babies born prematurely get a chance at life.

Election 2019 Profile EFF

30 April 2019 8:32 AM
21 at 21 - The coming of age of a nation

30 April 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - The Islamic state leader

30 April 2019 7:50 AM
There is a butter shortage in South Africa at the moment?

30 April 2019 7:41 AM
Battle for Tekkie Town takes new legal turn

30 April 2019 7:36 AM
How to put the brakes on road deaths after Cape's bloody weekend

30 April 2019 7:21 AM
City of Cape Town to launch Project Ithuba

30 April 2019 7:06 AM
Fishermen survive overnight in icy Cape waters

30 April 2019 6:55 AM
Barbs Wire - Zuma's karate moves has Twitter speculating about his defence prep

30 April 2019 6:33 AM
#WaterWatch

EWN Headlines
AfriForum: Banning old SA flag would limit freedom of expression
AfriForum: Banning old SA flag would limit freedom of expression

AfriForum's lawyer Mark Oppenheimer said that hateful symbols should be allowed in public spaces because they educate people on what is right and wrong.
Cele 'sets record straight' on police resourcing in Western Cape
Cele 'sets record straight' on police resourcing in Western Cape

The province’s community safety MEC wants to take the minster to task over inadequate police resources in the province.

CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You

By Dr Jack & Curtis.
