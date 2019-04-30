Kieno Kammies speaks to Ian Klopper, Station Commander at the NSRI Kommetjie base. Ian Klopper of the NSRI explains to Kieno how they responded to three fishermen found clinging to their capsized boat after spending a night in the icy ocean.
Fishermen survive overnight in icy Cape waters
