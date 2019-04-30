Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset management, explains what Project Ithuba could mean for the city. It is being launched this Thursday and is aimed at diversifying tourism, promoting skills, optimizing asset management, building sector support and facilitating investment.
City of Cape Town to launch Project Ithuba
30 April 2019 8:37 AM
