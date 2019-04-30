The Kieno Kammies Show

City of Cape Town to launch Project Ithuba


Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset management, explains what Project Ithuba could mean for the city. It is being launched this Thursday and is aimed at diversifying tourism, promoting skills, optimizing asset management, building sector support and facilitating investment.

Can promotional competition T&Cs limit entry to citizens of a country?

Can promotional competition T&Cs limit entry to citizens of a country?

30 April 2019 8:37 AM
Election 2019 Profile EFF

Election 2019 Profile EFF

30 April 2019 8:32 AM
21 at 21 - The coming of age of a nation

21 at 21 - The coming of age of a nation

30 April 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - The Islamic state leader

The World View - The Islamic state leader

30 April 2019 7:50 AM
There is a butter shortage in South Africa at the moment?

There is a butter shortage in South Africa at the moment?

30 April 2019 7:41 AM
Battle for Tekkie Town takes new legal turn

Battle for Tekkie Town takes new legal turn

30 April 2019 7:36 AM
How to put the brakes on road deaths after Cape's bloody weekend

How to put the brakes on road deaths after Cape's bloody weekend

30 April 2019 7:21 AM
Fishermen survive overnight in icy Cape waters

Fishermen survive overnight in icy Cape waters

30 April 2019 6:55 AM
Every Baby Counts benefit concert

Every Baby Counts benefit concert

30 April 2019 6:35 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
South African Airways says reaches debt roll over deal
South African Airways says reaches debt roll over deal

State-owned South African Airways (SAA) has reached an agreement in principle with lenders to roll over its existing debt of R9.2 billion ($641.55 million), its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANC
BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANC

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said the country has one more chance to make sure it is not another failed African country after next week’s polls.
The Khomani San: A community forgotten by government
The Khomani San: A community forgotten by government

Jacobus Patat van Wyk says even though they have a place to call their own, government has done little else to help them.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us