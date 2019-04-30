The Kieno Kammies Show

21 at 21 - The coming of age of a nation


Kieno Kammies speaks to former MP Melanie Verwoerd about election polls and how seriously we can take them.

Can promotional competition T&Cs limit entry to citizens of a country?

30 April 2019 8:37 AM
Election 2019 Profile EFF

30 April 2019 8:32 AM
The World View - The Islamic state leader

30 April 2019 7:50 AM
There is a butter shortage in South Africa at the moment?

30 April 2019 7:41 AM
Battle for Tekkie Town takes new legal turn

30 April 2019 7:36 AM
How to put the brakes on road deaths after Cape's bloody weekend

30 April 2019 7:21 AM
City of Cape Town to launch Project Ithuba

30 April 2019 7:06 AM
Fishermen survive overnight in icy Cape waters

30 April 2019 6:55 AM
Every Baby Counts benefit concert

30 April 2019 6:35 AM
