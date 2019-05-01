SA National Team cyclist, Zanele Tshoko, was hit by a vehicle while out training on Tuesday the 23rd of April. She sustained a severely broken femur as well as fractured arm and lacerations to her face. Kieno talks to her teammate, Lise Olivier who started a fundraising campaign to help her to a speedy recovery.
Help cyclist Zanele Tshoko on her road to recovery
