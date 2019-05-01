The Kieno Kammies Show

Cathay Pacific bringing back flights Between Cape Town and Hong Kong


Ashish Kapur, Country Manager for South Africa and Indian Ocean at Cathay Pacific, talks to Kieno about the reintroduction of a direct flight between Cape Town and Hong Kong.

Latest on Venezuela coup attempt

1 May 2019 7:20 AM
The world of advertising - Keeping up with the Kardashians

1 May 2019 6:54 AM
Help cyclist Zanele Tshoko on her road to recovery

1 May 2019 6:45 AM
Can promotional competition T&Cs limit entry to citizens of a country?

30 April 2019 8:37 AM
Election 2019 Profile EFF

30 April 2019 8:32 AM
21 at 21 - The coming of age of a nation

30 April 2019 8:19 AM
The World View - The Islamic state leader

30 April 2019 7:50 AM
There is a butter shortage in South Africa at the moment?

30 April 2019 7:41 AM
Battle for Tekkie Town takes new legal turn

30 April 2019 7:36 AM
EWN Headlines
There’s a lot to celebrate on Workers’ Day – labour unions
There’s a lot to celebrate on Workers’ Day – labour unions

As the world marks International Workers’ Day today, trade unions across the world have pledged their solidarity to workers and their struggle to achieve fair employment standards.

Old SA flag a symbol of black oppression, court hears
Old SA flag a symbol of black oppression, court hears

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said that publicly displaying the apartheid flag represented decades of the dehumanisation of black people.
CAS to make ruling in Caster Semenya case
CAS to make ruling in Caster Semenya case

The Olympian is challenging the International Association of Athletics Federations over its decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.

