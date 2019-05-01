Ashish Kapur, Country Manager for South Africa and Indian Ocean at Cathay Pacific, talks to Kieno about the reintroduction of a direct flight between Cape Town and Hong Kong.
Cathay Pacific bringing back flights Between Cape Town and Hong Kong
