Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. #CasterSemenya trended as South Africans expressed anger and disappointment as she loses a bid to challenge IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels. Instagram is running a test in Canada starting later this week that hides the total number of likes on photos and videos.
Barbs Wire - Alleged Liverpool fan dumping man into fountain in Barcelona
2 May 2019 8:36 AM
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap
2 May 2019 8:22 AM
2 May 2019 8:03 AM
2 May 2019 7:52 AM
2 May 2019 7:35 AM
2 May 2019 7:30 AM
2 May 2019 7:05 AM
SNAPnSAVE creates brand loyalty program for small business owners
2 May 2019 6:58 AM
2 May 2019 6:35 AM