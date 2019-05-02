OCAL Journey for change

In just more than a week ordinary, yet remarkable people will embark on an adventure that sounds nothing short of impossible.These participants will endure an incredible non-stop, 24-hour challenge that spans 2,200 km over a 10-day period, on their feet. OCAL Global founder, Nicolene Anley, joined Kieno Kammies on air to discuss why this journey is so remarkable.
