Kieno Kammies speaks to mark Bradshaw, co-founder of SnapnSave. The SnapnSave app has helped shoppers save money by rewarding them with cashback by simply scanning in their till slips at their convenience, and have now taken it to a new level by offering cashback rewards to smaller retailers who buy their supplies from certain wholesalers.
SNAPnSAVE creates brand loyalty program for small business owners
2 May 2019 8:36 AM
