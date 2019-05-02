Cape Town company recycles 40 tonnes of polystyrene a month

Kieno Kammies speaks to Noel Ehrenreich, CEO of New Earth Recycling. The Cape Town company recycles up to 40 tonnes of waste a month from polystyrene products to create new items.
