The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Town company recycles 40 tonnes of polystyrene a month


Kieno Kammies speaks to Noel Ehrenreich, CEO of New Earth Recycling. The Cape Town company recycles up to 40 tonnes of waste a month from polystyrene products to create new items.

Election 2019 party profile ANC

2 May 2019 8:36 AM
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap

2 May 2019 8:22 AM
Caller: looking for hero that saved his brother

2 May 2019 8:03 AM
The World View - A huge storm heads to India

2 May 2019 7:52 AM
New SARS boss is officially in action

2 May 2019 7:35 AM
The Semenya case: The biology of it all

2 May 2019 7:30 AM
SNAPnSAVE creates brand loyalty program for small business owners

2 May 2019 6:58 AM
OCAL Journey for change

2 May 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Alleged Liverpool fan dumping man into fountain in Barcelona

2 May 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
EFF wants guarantees before entering into any coalitions
EFF wants guarantees before entering into any coalitions

One of those guarantees is that the ANC and the DA commit to addressing problems in areas such as Alexandra where residents recently protested over a lack of housing and rising crime.
Cope, Agang SA, Adec call for second chance at polls
Cope, Agang SA, Adec call for second chance at polls

As the country edges closer to next week’s elections, small political parties like Cope), Agang SA and Adec have made promises to the electorate, including a commitment to arrest former President Jacob Zuma.
Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobs
Mashatile: ANC's top priority is to grow economy, create jobs

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has promised workers the governing party will forge ahead with implementing a national minimum wage.
