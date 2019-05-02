The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Caster Semenya's challenge against the IAAF's new rules. This means that she will have to either take medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance. Prof Malcolm Collins, head of the Department of Human Biology at UCT joined Kieno Kammies on air to detail what this means.
The Semenya case: The biology of it all
|
2 May 2019 8:36 AM
|
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap
|
2 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
2 May 2019 8:03 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:52 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:35 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:05 AM
|
SNAPnSAVE creates brand loyalty program for small business owners
|
2 May 2019 6:58 AM
|
2 May 2019 6:35 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Alleged Liverpool fan dumping man into fountain in Barcelona
|
2 May 2019 6:31 AM