The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - A huge storm heads to India


More protests in Venezuela a plea to the military to change sides. U.K. Airport expansion a court has approved a 3rd runway at heathrow.

Election 2019 party profile ANC

Election 2019 party profile ANC

2 May 2019 8:36 AM
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap

Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap

2 May 2019 8:22 AM
Caller: looking for hero that saved his brother

Caller: looking for hero that saved his brother

2 May 2019 8:03 AM
New SARS boss is officially in action

New SARS boss is officially in action

2 May 2019 7:35 AM
The Semenya case: The biology of it all

The Semenya case: The biology of it all

2 May 2019 7:30 AM
Cape Town company recycles 40 tonnes of polystyrene a month

Cape Town company recycles 40 tonnes of polystyrene a month

2 May 2019 7:05 AM
SNAPnSAVE creates brand loyalty program for small business owners

SNAPnSAVE creates brand loyalty program for small business owners

2 May 2019 6:58 AM
OCAL Journey for change

OCAL Journey for change

2 May 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Alleged Liverpool fan dumping man into fountain in Barcelona

Barbs Wire - Alleged Liverpool fan dumping man into fountain in Barcelona

2 May 2019 6:31 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
'The food is going': Thousands stranded in cyclone-hit Mozambique
'The food is going': Thousands stranded in cyclone-hit Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth barrelled into the province of Cabo Delgado last week, knocking out power at Parivos’ School for Teachers of the Future, damaging 11 college buildings and cutting roads linking to the main city of Pemba.
Former Bok coach Peter de Villiers joins De Lille's Good party
Former Bok coach Peter de Villiers joins De Lille's Good party

After getting popular singer Allister Izobel on board, Patricia de Lille has now managed to snatch up former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers.
780,000 evacuated in India ahead of major cyclone
780,000 evacuated in India ahead of major cyclone

The Indian weather service said Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon near the Hindu holy town of Puri.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us