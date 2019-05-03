Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. The new Newzroom Afrika channel has been trending since its launch last night Nike received backlash after featuring a woman with underarm hair in its ad Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74
Barbs Wire - Steve Hofmeyer destroyed his DSTV decoder
|
3 May 2019 7:10 AM
|
Meet the kid who rocked the stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
|
3 May 2019 6:48 AM
|
SU Journalism students educate with election focused publication
|
3 May 2019 6:36 AM
|
2 May 2019 8:36 AM
|
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap
|
2 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
2 May 2019 8:03 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:52 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:35 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:30 AM