Barbs Wire - Steve Hofmeyer destroyed his DSTV decoder


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. The new Newzroom Afrika channel has been trending since its launch last night Nike received backlash after featuring a woman with underarm hair in its ad Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74

Why the potato price is spiking – here's why

3 May 2019 7:10 AM
Meet the kid who rocked the stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters

3 May 2019 6:48 AM
SU Journalism students educate with election focused publication

3 May 2019 6:36 AM
Election 2019 party profile ANC

2 May 2019 8:36 AM
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap

2 May 2019 8:22 AM
Caller: looking for hero that saved his brother

2 May 2019 8:03 AM
The World View - A huge storm heads to India

2 May 2019 7:52 AM
New SARS boss is officially in action

2 May 2019 7:35 AM
The Semenya case: The biology of it all

2 May 2019 7:30 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rally
Ramaphosa preaches ANC unity at Tshwane election rally

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the last stretch of the African National Congress (ANC)'s elections campaign to try and ease fears that he will be undermined by his opponents in the party after the election.
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidates
Polls haven't been free and fair, says group fighting for independent candidates

The parties want the Constitutional Court to declare as unconstitutional and invalid sections of the Electoral Act which prevents independent candidates from contesting the provincial and national elections.
Booysen tells Zondo inquiry he was targeted for fighting corruption
Booysen tells Zondo inquiry he was targeted for fighting corruption

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen described his seemingly endless battle since early 2012 against suspensions and criminal charges.
