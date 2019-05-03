A group of Stellenbosch University Journalism Students have created a newspaper to keep fellow students on top of election news. Kieno Kammies spoke to Mike Wright, production manager for the publication called LIP.
SU Journalism students educate with election focused publication
|
3 May 2019 7:10 AM
|
Meet the kid who rocked the stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
|
3 May 2019 6:48 AM
|
3 May 2019 6:33 AM
|
2 May 2019 8:36 AM
|
Safety fears after French student stabbed, robbed in Bo Kaap
|
2 May 2019 8:22 AM
|
2 May 2019 8:03 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:52 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:35 AM
|
2 May 2019 7:30 AM