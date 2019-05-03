Meet the kid who rocked the stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters

Kieno speaks to ten-year-old Collier Cash and his mom from Kansas City, after the youngster wowed crowds when he played guitar on stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters. The video of his performance has gone viral on social media.
