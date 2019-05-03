Tropic Cyclone Fani latest

Tropical cyclone Fani is the worst cyclonic storm to hit India in 20 years although no casualties have been reported so far Venkat Narayan is a journalist based in New Delhi and he speaks to Kieno Kammies to share the latest news
