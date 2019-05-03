Kieno Kammies speaks to Tommy van Vuuren of Thandeka Safaris, which came under fire for offering a lion hunting package as part of an auction to raise funds for Sapa (South African Predator Association)
Lion hunt withdrawn after threats made
3 May 2019 8:42 AM
