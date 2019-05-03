Kieno Kammies speaks to Craig Lubbe, CEO of bidorbuy. The popular online trading platform recently took a decision to not allow the sale of a stamp featuring the old South African flag after receiving complaints from users. This comes as judgement has been reserved at the Equality Court in the matter of whether displaying the old South African flag constitutes hate speech and should be banned.
Online platform bidorbuy bans sale of old SA Flag
