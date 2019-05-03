The Kieno Kammies Show

Buccaneers in town to take on Cape Town City


Members of the PSL title challenging Orlando Pirates team talk to Kieno about their upcoming game against Benni McCarthy's giant slaying Cape Town City.

Hawks to appoint forensic accountants to finalise Steinhoff probe

Hawks to appoint forensic accountants to finalise Steinhoff probe

3 May 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - A racist serial killer

The World View - A racist serial killer

3 May 2019 7:51 AM
Online platform bidorbuy bans sale of old SA Flag

Online platform bidorbuy bans sale of old SA Flag

3 May 2019 7:36 AM
Lion hunt withdrawn after threats made

Lion hunt withdrawn after threats made

3 May 2019 7:34 AM
Tropic Cyclone Fani latest

Tropic Cyclone Fani latest

3 May 2019 7:17 AM
Why the potato price is spiking – here's why

Why the potato price is spiking – here's why

3 May 2019 7:10 AM
Meet the kid who rocked the stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters

Meet the kid who rocked the stage with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters

3 May 2019 6:48 AM
SU Journalism students educate with election focused publication

SU Journalism students educate with election focused publication

3 May 2019 6:36 AM
Barbs Wire - Steve Hofmeyer destroyed his DSTV decoder

Barbs Wire - Steve Hofmeyer destroyed his DSTV decoder

3 May 2019 6:33 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Court reduces sentence of Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale
Court reduces sentence of Plettenberg Bay paedophile William Beale

William Beale was convicted in 2017 on more than 18,000 charges related to the possession of child porn.
Outa confident Zondo inquiry submissions on Transnet will lead to prosecutions
Outa confident Zondo inquiry submissions on Transnet will lead to prosecutions

The submissions detail allegations of corruption by Transnet officials.
WATCH LIVE: Johan Booysen describes efforts to force him out of Hawks
WATCH LIVE: Johan Booysen describes efforts to force him out of Hawks

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is expected to wrap up his testimony at the Zondo Commission on Friday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us