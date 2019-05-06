The Kieno Kammies Show

Help get this talented young Cape Town dancer to NYU


Seth Cloete, 19, is a Cape Town dancer who has been given the opportunity to study theater at the Tisch School of Arts, at NYU starting in September. He spoke to Kieno Kammies about his journey, and the funds he needs to make his dream a reality.

Pecha Kucha #53

6 May 2019 7:57 AM
The World View - The Russian plane fire

6 May 2019 7:51 AM
Local government to make submissions on Tourism Amendment Bill

6 May 2019 7:41 AM
IEC state of readiness report come Wednesday 8 May

6 May 2019 7:26 AM
Simply insurance targets small businesses

6 May 2019 7:05 AM
Help Brownies & Downies stay open

6 May 2019 6:57 AM
Barbs Wire - Seagulls 'reporting' on London traffic become Internet sensation

6 May 2019 6:46 AM
Buccaneers in town to take on Cape Town City

3 May 2019 8:42 AM
Hawks to appoint forensic accountants to finalise Steinhoff probe

3 May 2019 8:30 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
IEC holding regular meetings with SAPS over election security
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape has reiterated that everything is in place for Wednesday’s elections.
Nzimande urges SACP members to vote ANC to ensure unity of tripartite alliance
South African Communist Party (SACP)'s general secretary Blade Nzimande says it was crucial that the tripartite alliance united and ended factional battles that were hurting the alliance.
Buthelezi: It's time to clean house at the highest levels
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Mangosuthu Buthelezi called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to give his organisation widespread support and restore integrity to the province.
